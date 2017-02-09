Oldest American, '114 years young,' d...

Oldest American, '114 years young,' dies in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Oldest American, '114 years young,' dies in N.J. Adele Dunlap, lifelong New Jersey resident and the oldest person in America, dies at 114. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kUGpUj Adele Dunlap of Pittstown, NJ resides at the Country Arch Care Center where she celebrated her 114th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 54 min anybody anywhere 20,819
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Thu Ice Man 64
South Jersey Corruption Wed Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC