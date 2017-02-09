Oldest American, '114 years young,' dies in N.J.
Oldest American, '114 years young,' dies in N.J. Adele Dunlap, lifelong New Jersey resident and the oldest person in America, dies at 114. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kUGpUj Adele Dunlap of Pittstown, NJ resides at the Country Arch Care Center where she celebrated her 114th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Thu
|Ice Man
|64
|South Jersey Corruption
|Wed
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC