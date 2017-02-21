NJ Transit resumes after fire halts rail service in Kearny
A fire near the 100-year old plus Portal Bridge in Kearny has halted NJ Transit rail traffic to and from New York. (Larry Higgs A fire near the Portal Bridge in Kearny briefly halted NJ Transit rail service in and out of New York, according to agency alerts.
