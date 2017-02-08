NJ landscaper killed by wood chipper recalled as an accomplished hard worker

A 24-year-old man who owned his own landscaping business was identified as the victim of an accident involving a wood chipper in Hunterdon County. Hayden Balboa died from injuries suffered Thursday while operating the machine on Musconetcong River Road in Lebanon Township, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III, who called the incident a "tragic accident."

