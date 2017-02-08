NJ landscaper killed by wood chipper ...

NJ landscaper killed by wood chipper recalled as an accomplished hard worker

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A 24-year-old man who owned his own landscaping business was identified as the victim of an accident involving a wood chipper in Hunterdon County. Hayden Balboa died from injuries suffered Thursday while operating the machine on Musconetcong River Road in Lebanon Township, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III, who called the incident a "tragic accident."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
South Jersey Corruption 12 hr Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member 21 hr discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting 22 hr Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Tue crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Tue Iris lopez 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hudson County was issued at February 09 at 11:57AM EST

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC