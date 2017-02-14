N.J. woman played superhero on Oculus...

N.J. woman played superhero on Oculus escalator before fall

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New York Daily News

Jenny Santos, 29, was heading through transit hub when she lay down on escalator pretending to fly, and fell 34 feet to her death, officials said. The New Jersey woman who fell to her death from an escalator at the Oculus transit hub was apparently horsing around on the handrail, mimicking a superhero before she lost her balance, a source said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr guess what 20,829
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC