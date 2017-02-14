N.J. woman played superhero on Oculus escalator before fall
Jenny Santos, 29, was heading through transit hub when she lay down on escalator pretending to fly, and fell 34 feet to her death, officials said. The New Jersey woman who fell to her death from an escalator at the Oculus transit hub was apparently horsing around on the handrail, mimicking a superhero before she lost her balance, a source said Sunday.
