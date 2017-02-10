N.J. woman dies in fall from escalator at World Trade Center Oculus, authorities say
MANHATTAN -- A New Jersey woman plunged to her death early Saturday morning at the World Trade Center's famous Oculus after she fell over the side of an escalator, authorities said. Port Authority police responded to the incident at 5:30 a.m. after the 29-year-old woman had fallen from the escalator to the main concourse, said agency spokesman Joseph Pentangelo.
