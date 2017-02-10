N.J. corrections officer accused of sex abuse pleads guilty to official misconduct
TRENTON -- A corrections officer accused of sexually abusing an inmate at New Jersey's only women's prison has pleaded guilty to official misconduct, authorities said Friday. Thomas Seguine, 34, of Phillipsburg, was one of four officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women indicted last month on charges of official misconduct and sexual assault.
