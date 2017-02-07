Man killed in N.J. industrial acciden...

Man killed in N.J. industrial accident, prosecutor says

Thursday Feb 2

LEBANON TWP. - A 24-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in an industrial accident on Musconetcong River Road, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

