Man found with child porn in NJ could...

Man found with child porn in NJ could be deported

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

After a man convicted of possessing child pornography finishes his 3-year-sentence, he could be on his way out of the country. Adolfo Reyes-Aguayo, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last month after he was arrested in July following an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit and the Flemington Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Tom 20,861
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC