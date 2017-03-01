Man found with child porn in NJ could be deported
After a man convicted of possessing child pornography finishes his 3-year-sentence, he could be on his way out of the country. Adolfo Reyes-Aguayo, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last month after he was arrested in July following an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit and the Flemington Police Department.
