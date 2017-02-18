Legal residents feel urgency to obtain citizenship
Wendy and Gleny Sosa of Paterson have been in the United States for 23 years. They arrived with legal residency after their parents petitioned for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|democrat
|20,852
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|5 hr
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Mon
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Psycho 2
|6
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC