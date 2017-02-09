KPD: A not-so-nice walk in the park
At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, Officers Derek Hemphill and Sean Podolski were approached on Kearny Ave. by a couple who said they had just been accosted and threatened by two males - an adult and a juvenile - in West Hudson Park. Police said the woman, a 38-year-old Kearny resident, and her male companion, 40, from Rutherford, were initially approached by a group of four males, two of whom then left.
