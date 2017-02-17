KHS bomb threat probe continues

As reported online by The Observer last week, a written bomb threat was found in Kearny High School on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, forcing evacuation of the building and cancellation of adult evening classes and a KHS basketball game. According to police, a school custodian found the following messages scrawled on the walls of a boys' bathroom on the second floor: The discovery was made at 5:30 p.m., and the evacuation and cancellations were ordered immediately "out of an abundance of caution," authorities noted.

