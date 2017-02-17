KHS bomb threat probe continues
As reported online by The Observer last week, a written bomb threat was found in Kearny High School on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, forcing evacuation of the building and cancellation of adult evening classes and a KHS basketball game. According to police, a school custodian found the following messages scrawled on the walls of a boys' bathroom on the second floor: The discovery was made at 5:30 p.m., and the evacuation and cancellations were ordered immediately "out of an abundance of caution," authorities noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC