Kearny man charged with threatening his daughters in East Newark

The Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City where Criminal Justice Reform Court is located. Joe Shine/For The Jersey Journal JERSEY CITY - A 40-year-old Kearny man is charged with violating a restraining order and confronting his three daughters by dragging his finger across his neck in a threatening manner in East Newark on Feb. 9. He is charged with disobeying a judicial order and making terroristic threats by pointing at his daughters "and making a threatening gesture of his index finger across his neck," the criminal complaint says.

