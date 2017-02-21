Kearny man charged with threatening his daughters in East Newark
The Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City where Criminal Justice Reform Court is located. Joe Shine/For The Jersey Journal JERSEY CITY - A 40-year-old Kearny man is charged with violating a restraining order and confronting his three daughters by dragging his finger across his neck in a threatening manner in East Newark on Feb. 9. He is charged with disobeying a judicial order and making terroristic threats by pointing at his daughters "and making a threatening gesture of his index finger across his neck," the criminal complaint says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|9 hr
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC