Is organic food passe? New food producer says 'post organic' is the future.
A newly launched modern farming company, Bowery , is growing what they call the world's first "post-organic" produce. Their concept breaks from traditional agricultural practices by growing plants indoors in vertical rows without any pesticides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC