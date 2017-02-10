Everything you need to know about the snow in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY - All non-essential Jersey City municipal offices have been closed today as Winter Storm Niko drops an expected 6 to 10 inches of snow on the city. All Jersey City Municipal Court hearings scheduled for today have been canceled and those expected to appear in court today will be sent a new court date, Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.
