Email

Email

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Davis Ave. resident Peter Santana was appointed Second Ward Councilman at a special council meeting Monday, Feb. 6, taking the seat once occupied by the late Councilman Jonathan Giordano, who died suddenly last month. Before the vote was taken, however, the council heard from three people who had expressed interest in the seat: Santana, Jennifer Long, the first woman ever to command Kearny's VFW post and former Councilwoman Laura Cifelli-Pettigrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,830
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC