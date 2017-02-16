Davis Ave. resident Peter Santana was appointed Second Ward Councilman at a special council meeting Monday, Feb. 6, taking the seat once occupied by the late Councilman Jonathan Giordano, who died suddenly last month. Before the vote was taken, however, the council heard from three people who had expressed interest in the seat: Santana, Jennifer Long, the first woman ever to command Kearny's VFW post and former Councilwoman Laura Cifelli-Pettigrew.

