Could safety improvements be coming after fatal fall at WTC Oculus?
Days after a woman fell to her death inside the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub, officials appear to be reviewing the safety of escalators inside the facility. Jenny Santos, 29, of Kearny , plunged from the C1 level escalator early Saturday morning as she was grabbing her twin sister's hat , sources told NJ Advance Media.
