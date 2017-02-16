Could safety improvements be coming a...

Could safety improvements be coming after fatal fall at WTC Oculus?

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: NJ.com

Days after a woman fell to her death inside the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub, officials appear to be reviewing the safety of escalators inside the facility. Jenny Santos, 29, of Kearny , plunged from the C1 level escalator early Saturday morning as she was grabbing her twin sister's hat , sources told NJ Advance Media.

