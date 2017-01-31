Arrested in E. Newark carjacking, but cops forget to take drugs: court
A Newark man was arrested for an alleged carjacking in East Newark on Friday, but it wasn't until the 42-year-old was brought to jail that authorities realized he was carrying six envelopes of heroin. On Jan. 27, Taronne Ross, of Riverview Place, approached a running car parked in the driveway of a Sherman Avenue home, according to court documents.
