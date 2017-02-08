All's well that ends well - even with a gun

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, Kearny police received a report from University Hospital in Newark that doctors there were treating a man for a gunshot wound apparently suffered in Kearny. Officer Tim Castle was dispatched to the hospital to interview the victim, a 28-year-old from Newark, who reportedly said the shooting occurred near Bergen Ave. and Chestnut St. Was there an active shooter in the area? Numerous KPD units responded to the location and, during a foot search, found blood on the sidewalk on the 100 block of Chestnut.

