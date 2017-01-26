Which school employees in Hudson County earn more than their superintendent?

When Gov. Chris Christie instituted a salary cap for superintendents of school districts across the state in 2011, the unintended consequence was dozens of employees suddenly were earning more than their bosses or more than the salary cap created to cut costs. And in some cases - like North Bergen Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Nicholas Sacco , also the township's mayor and a state senator - it's tens of thousands of dollars more.

