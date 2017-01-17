This man is wanted for burglary, theft, fraud
Kearny police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a number of burglaries in the town, the police department posted on its Facebook page. Police said in the online posting that the burglaries have occurred in the town's commercial district.
