This man is wanted for burglary, thef...

This man is wanted for burglary, theft, fraud

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Kearny police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a number of burglaries in the town, the police department posted on its Facebook page. Police said in the online posting that the burglaries have occurred in the town's commercial district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... 8 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC