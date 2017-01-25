Small raises for 2 employee groups
No, they're not part of the nation's economic elite - they simply got a 1% pay boost under new labor contracts recently negotiated with the town. The Kearny mayor and Town Council on Jan. 10 approved agreements with Local 18, Fireman's Mutual Benevolent Association, and with the Association of Department Heads and Assistant Department Heads.
