'Remember, Jon, there's another carpe...

'Remember, Jon, there's another carpenter (up) there'

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Observer

In place of the normal comradery that typically leads up to the mayor and council taking up the regular business of government was instead silence and a uniformly somber mood. A mute but emphatic explanation of the prevailing tone of the evening was the purple memorial bunting draped over the council dais in front of the empty seat normally occupied by Second Ward Councilman Jonathan "Jon" Giordano.

