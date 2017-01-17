Probe of Bronx limb discovery not expanded to N.J., cops say
The New York Police Department said Wednesday it has not expanded its investigation of limbs found at a Bronx waste facility into New Jersey. The investigation into human limbs found at a New York waste transfer facility has not been expanded into New Jersey, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|17 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC