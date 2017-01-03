Only bidder will fix firehouse
At long last, Kearny will, presumably, get to see its shaky Davis Ave. firehouse fixed - some seven months after the town construction office ordered it shut as unsafe. That will happen because, at a special meeting Dec. 20, the municipal governing body voted to award a repair contract to George Koustas Painting & Construction LLC of West Long Branch for $347,000.
