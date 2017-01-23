Linguist to be pronouncer at The Jersey Journal's Hudson County Spelling Bee
A librarian at Hudson County Community College who has a degree in linguistics and has coached opera singers has been named the pronouncer for The Jersey Journal's 58th annual Hudson County Spelling Bee. Clifford Brooks, who is among the volunteers who make the bee a true community effort, is well qualified to be the pronouncer.
Kearny Discussions
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
