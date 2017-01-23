Linguist to be pronouncer at The Jers...

Linguist to be pronouncer at The Jersey Journal's Hudson County Spelling Bee

A librarian at Hudson County Community College who has a degree in linguistics and has coached opera singers has been named the pronouncer for The Jersey Journal's 58th annual Hudson County Spelling Bee. Clifford Brooks, who is among the volunteers who make the bee a true community effort, is well qualified to be the pronouncer.

