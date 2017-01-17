KPD: Victim helps nab burglary suspect

KPD: Victim helps nab burglary suspect

At 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Kearny police received a report of a burglary in progress on the 200 block of the Belleville Pike. As Officers Jordenson Jean, Pat Becker and Kyle Plaugic were en route to the crime scene, they came upon an altercation on the 800 block of Kearny Ave. Turned out the incidents were connected.

