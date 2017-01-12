Keeping lid on taxes priority for '17: Santos

Getting a grip on a pattern of rising local property taxes will continue to be a challenge facing Kearny for 2017, Mayor Alberto Santos said at the town's annual reorganization meeting last week. While managing to keep municipal spending below the rate of inflation since becoming mayor 17 year ago, Santos said the town has been stymied by the state "siphoning off ever increasing amounts" of municipal energy tax revenue to balance its own budget.

