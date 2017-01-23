Kearny police seek tips in $10k theft
KEARNY -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say stole thousands from a local business. The man, seen with a long beard wearing all green and a black hat, was spotted on surveillance cameras stealing $10,000 in cash.
