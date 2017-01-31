Kearny police arrest man wanted for b...

Kearny police arrest man wanted for burglary after social media post

Thursday Jan 26

Bernard Easterling, 30, of Newark has been charged with multiple counts burglary. theft, and credit card fraud for a number of break-ins on John Miller Way, according to criminal complaints.

Kearny, NJ

