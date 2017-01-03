Kearny man ordered held without bail under new bail reforms
Douglas J. Welfl, 31, appears in court in Jersey City on Jan. 2, 2017 on the charges of making terroristic threats and violating a restraining order. JERSEY CITY - Hudson County's first detention hearing under the new Speedy Trial and Bail Reform Act was held this afternoon and a superior court judge ordered the 31-year-old defendant held without bail on charges connected to a Kearny incident.
