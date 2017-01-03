Kearny councilman was found dead in burning car, sources say
KEARNY - Town Councilman Jonathan Giordano was found dead in a burning car parked near his family-owned business, sources said. Giordano, who represented the town's 2nd Ward , was 50. His death was first reported on NJ.com yesterday, but Kearny officials have declined to confirm how he died.
