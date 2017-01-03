Kearny councilman was found dead in b...

Kearny councilman was found dead in burning car, sources say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NJ.com

KEARNY - Town Councilman Jonathan Giordano was found dead in a burning car parked near his family-owned business, sources said. Giordano, who represented the town's 2nd Ward , was 50. His death was first reported on NJ.com yesterday, but Kearny officials have declined to confirm how he died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Mon Njgirl555 11
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Mon tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Mon Jersey 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC