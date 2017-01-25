Justly deserved honor for patriot Phi...

Justly deserved honor for patriot Phil Kearny

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Standing orders have arrived per digital dispatch: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip Kearny, commander of the New Jersey 1 Brigade in the Civil War who was killed at the Battle of Chantilly in September 1862, has been accepted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr melvin perez 20,781
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC