Jersey Journal front and back page news: Thursday, January 12, 2017
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker slammed President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, questioning his commitment to civil rights and equal protection under the law. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop's ticket for re-election this fall is taking shape with four sitting on the council announcing they are throwing their hats in the ring.
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|2 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|3 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|Union City man charged with grabbing woman's bu... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|unknown
|7
