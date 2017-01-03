Jersey Journal front and back page ne...

Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, January 7, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: NJ.com

The 58-year-old Bloomfield man convicted of murdering a Kearny jewelry store owner during a robbery in 2009 will die behind bars after being sentenced to 75 years in prison. In a hopeful and historic new chapter for more than a million Roman Catholics in New Jersey, Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, a moderate churchman in the mold of Pope Francis, was officially installed as leader of the Archdiocese of Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 18 hr Njgirl555 11
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Mon tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Mon Jersey 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC