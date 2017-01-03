Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, January 7, 2017
The 58-year-old Bloomfield man convicted of murdering a Kearny jewelry store owner during a robbery in 2009 will die behind bars after being sentenced to 75 years in prison. In a hopeful and historic new chapter for more than a million Roman Catholics in New Jersey, Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, a moderate churchman in the mold of Pope Francis, was officially installed as leader of the Archdiocese of Newark.
