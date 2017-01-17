Jersey City water main breaks repaired, but low pressure reported in Bayonne
Two water main breaks that affected Downtown Jersey City yesterday have been repaired, but residents of Bayonne may be experiencing low pressure following a new leak in Kearny. Treva Spencer, a spokeswoman for Suez North America, said the 6-inch water main break at Grand Street and Marin Boulevard in Jersey City was repaired shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
