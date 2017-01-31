Immigration advocates rally at Hudson County jail
KEARNY -- Immigration advocates and local Haitian groups gathered outside Hudson County jail Saturday night to rally against the detention of inmates based on their immigration status. The American Friends Service Committee, Faith in New Jersey, First Friends of New York and New Jersey, and New Jersey Advocates for Immigrant Detainees held a vigil in honor of those who have died trying to relocate to The United States.
