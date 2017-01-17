Getting into the spirit of the parano...

Getting into the spirit of the paranormal

Wednesday Jan 18

How do you get 130+ high school students to sit in absolute silence, listening with rapt attention to a guest speaker for 2 1/2 hours? It's easy if that speaker is Kearny psychic Karl Petry, who worked his magic at Belleville High School last Friday afternoon . Petry has been presenting programs to Belleville juniors and seniors for more than a half-dozen years, at the invitation of English teacher Karen McLean, who had developed a course in Paranormal Literature.

