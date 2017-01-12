Amid great pomp and circumstance and musical fanfare, Cardinal Joseph William Tobin was installed as the sixth Archbishop of Newark Friday, Jan. 6, before an overflow crowd of more than 2,200 people at Newark's Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Six American Cardinals and 60 archbishops and bishops from throughout the country attended the installation liturgy.
