As of last week, no candidate has yet surfaced to fill the Second Ward seat left vacant by the untimely death of Councilman Jonathan Giordano on Jan. 7. State election law called for members of the municipal county committee of the same political party as the person whose seat was left empty - in this case, Democratic - to convene within 15 days of the vacancy to deliberate on a possible fill-in. By law, the committee was to come up with the names of three nominees to present to the municipal governing body for consideration.

