As of last week, no candidate has yet surfaced to fill the Second Ward seat left vacant by the untimely death of Councilman Jonathan Giordano on Jan. 7. State election law called for members of the municipal county committee of the same political party as the person whose seat was left empty - in this case, Democratic - to convene within 15 days of the vacancy to deliberate on a possible fill-in. By law, the committee was to come up with the names of three nominees to present to the municipal governing body for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|17 min
|melvin perez
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|melvin perez
|20,778
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC