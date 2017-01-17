DOT to brief SKIA on traffic changes
Local business owners will huddle with state transit officials this week to learn about upcoming reconfigured traffic patterns in Kearny's industrial section. N.J. Department of Transportation representatives have asked to meet with members of the South Kearny Industrial Association on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at River Terminal Development, 100 Central Ave., in the sixth-floor conference room.
