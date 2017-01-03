Dawn of a new Wittpenn
Don't expect to see planes taking off and landing on the new Wittpenn Bridge, but its steel deck - still under construction - will be "similar to U.S. battleship decks." So says the state Department of Transportation which is supervising the building of an entirely new span just west of the existing 1930 bridge that, in the interim, continues in serve as a Jersey City-Kearny link over the Hackensack River.
