Closures, cancellations across Hudson County because of storm
Lincoln Park in Jersey City and all other Hudson County parks were closed on Jan. 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. because of the predicted nor'easter. In anticipation of a nor'easter that could bring wind gusts up to 60 miles per hours, numerous cancellations and closures across Hudson County have been announced to keep people indoors and safe.
