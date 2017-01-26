Blue Lines Matter

Wednesday Jan 25

Last year, as a symbol of support for their police officers, towns across New Jersey - including our Observer communities - began painting blue lines between the double-yellow lines on some local streets. Perhaps the towns should be arrested - for the federal government deems these lines to be illegal.

News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 47 min Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 23 hr Veritas V 55
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes 23 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 26 Abscam 1
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 26 Abscam 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
