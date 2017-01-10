Bloomfield man gets life in prison fo...

Bloomfield man gets life in prison for 2009 murder

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2009 robbery and murder of a Kearny jeweler, and two other Bloomfield men are to be sentenced this month for their role in the incident.

