Bloomfield man gets life in prison for 2009 murder John DeRosa was convicted in October of the 2009 murder of Kearny jeweler Xavier Egoavil. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ighPeD A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2009 robbery and murder of a Kearny jeweler, and two other Bloomfield men are to be sentenced this month for their role in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.