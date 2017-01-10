Bloomfield man gets life in prison for 2009 murder
Bloomfield man gets life in prison for 2009 murder John DeRosa was convicted in October of the 2009 murder of Kearny jeweler Xavier Egoavil. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ighPeD A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2009 robbery and murder of a Kearny jeweler, and two other Bloomfield men are to be sentenced this month for their role in the incident.
