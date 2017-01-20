Bail reform assuming nearly all defendants be released takes effect
The state Bail Reform and Speed Trial Act came into effect in Hudson County's Central Judicial Processing court where bail bonds workers watched as not one monetary bail was set under the new rules, which assume most defendants will be released pending prosecution. All defendants facing criminal charges in Hudson County make their first court appearance in CJP which was held yesterday on the New Year's holiday because the new Bail Reform law requires defendants make their first court appearance within 48 hours of their arrest.
