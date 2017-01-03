Attack victim, 25, succumbs to injuries
The 25-year-old Kearny woman who was brutally attacked by an East Rutherford man Dec. 17 has succumbed to her injuries and the accused's charges have been upgraded, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced last week. Monet Thomas, of Kearny, died at Hackensack University Medical Center on Dec. 28, the BCPO said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC