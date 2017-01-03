Attack victim, 25, succumbs to injuries

The 25-year-old Kearny woman who was brutally attacked by an East Rutherford man Dec. 17 has succumbed to her injuries and the accused's charges have been upgraded, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced last week. Monet Thomas, of Kearny, died at Hackensack University Medical Center on Dec. 28, the BCPO said.

