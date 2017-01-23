4 Edna Mahan guards indicted on sex a...

4 Edna Mahan guards indicted on sex assault charges

Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kkZgEl FLEMINGTON - Four male corrections officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility have been indicted on 26 charges of official misconduct and sexual abuse of eight women inmates. A fifth staffer, an instructor at the Union Township facility, has already pleaded guilty to official misconduct for having a sexual encounter with an inmate and has been sentenced to three years in state prison.

