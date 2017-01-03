Worker charged with stealing $314K in...

Worker charged with stealing $314K in goods from Kearny trucking facility

Friday Dec 30 Read more: NJ.com

An employee at a Kearny trucking facility has been accused of stealing at least $313,837 worth of cargo from the site, according to criminal complaints. JERSEY CITY -- A worker at a Kearny trucking facility has been accused of stealing at least $313,837 worth of cargo from the site, according to criminal complaints.

