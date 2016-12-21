Who wants a flamethrower for their car for Christmas?
I was on 78 West late Wednesday morning coming back from Newark Liberty International Airport when I saw something that made me doubt my eyes. I was in the passing lane and noticed a silver car was in the center lane tailgating a red pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|1 hr
|Treat9057
|47
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Recognise This Story
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC