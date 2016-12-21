Sentencing delayed for Jersey City killer facing 20 years on heroin offenses

JERSEY CITY - The sentencing of a convicted killer from Jersey City facing up to 20 years in prison on drug offense was pushed back to next week as some remaining pre-sentencing issues remain to be worked out. Siwan Brown was convicted at trial of possession of nearly 1,100 bags of heroin with intent to distribute and he was to be sentenced today by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre.

